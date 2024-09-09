UW Russian Folk Orchestra Orientation

media release: The UW Russian Folk Orchestra in its 27th season has openings for musicians for the 2024-2025 school year. Come join us, and we will teach you how to play beautiful Slavic music on authentic folk instruments, the balalaikas and the domras. We have a number of openings this semester.

The Russian Folk Orchestra is the official UW performing and touring ensemble that is open to the public. Anyone is welcome to join, especially those with any stringed instrument experience. Please note: the ability to read music is highly desirable!

This is our 27th season! In 2023, we had an amazing 25th anniversary concert, to the standing room only! You can read about it, see multiple photos and video clips and watch live interviews here: https://rfo.wisc.edu/ 25th/

The Orchestra will supply you with the instrument, costume, and music. Free lessons are available.

We meet every Monday night.

If you’re interested in joining our exciting and unique ensemble, please email the Music director/Founder, Victor Gorodinsky at musicdir@rfo.wisc.edu

One first rehearsal/informational meeting will be Monday, September 9, at 6 pm, in room 1418 (14th floor) Van Hise Hall, 1220 Linden Drive, UW campus.