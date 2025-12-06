UW Russian Folk Orchestra

Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: The Pinney Saturday Music Series welcomes performers on the first Saturday of the month! (Intended audience is adults, teens, and older children.)

The University of Wisconsin Russian Folk Orchestra is an ensemble specializing in live performances of Slavic and East-European music on authentic Russian folk instruments, balalaikas and domras. This is the Orchestra’s 29th year.

This series is generously sponsored by The Friends of Pinney Library.

