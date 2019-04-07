UW School of Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Care Open House
UW School of Veterinary Medicine 2015 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Get an inside look at life-saving clinical care, world-class veterinary medical education, cutting-edge biomedical research, and the intricate connection between animal and human health. Featuring a walking tour of the teaching hospital, live animals, presentations, interactive booths, and activities for kids.
Open house visitors will also have the chance to:
- Interact with animals, including dogs, rabbits, birds, and other special and exotic species
- Hear what it takes to get into veterinary medical school
- Learn about UW Veterinary Care’s 20+ specialties — more than any other clinic in Wisconsin — including dentistry, cardiology, neurology, oncology, pathology, zoological medicine, and more
- Get an “inside look” at animals by using an arthroscope, endoscope, or laparoscope
- Learn about comparative anatomy by examining radiographs and animal skeletons
- View specimens under a video microscope
- Learn how veterinarians protect public health, locally and globally
- And much more!
Info
UW School of Veterinary Medicine 2015 Linden Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Special Interests