UW Softball

media release: The University of Wisconsin softball team dropped the final game of the weekend to Nebraska, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon, giving the Cornhuskers the series win against the Badgers.

Kayla Konwent singled in the top of the first for the first hit of the game and the Badgers (23-16, 8-7). Nebraska's (31-14, 11-5) star hitter Brooke Andrews did the same, yet both Konwent and Andrews were stranded at first.

The Cornhuskers got on the board in the second inning on a two-RBI double to left center, putting Nebraska ahead by two.

However, Katie Keller hit her team-leading 11th double of the season to place a runner on second and in scoring position. Molly Schlosser continued to thrive on offense and batted Keller in on an RBI single to give Wisconsin its first run.

Keller singled again in the fourth inning, yet nothing came of it, and Wisconsin continued to search for the game-tying run but was unsuccessful as the Cornhuskers kept the Badgers hitless in the final three innings.

Although Maddie Schwartz (8-11) held Nebraska to only four hits and two runs, both of which were unearned, while striking out three, Wisconsin could not find the offensive spark they needed and the game ended with a final score of 2-1.

Up Next: The Badgers will return home to face the Minnesota this upcoming Tuesday at Goodman Diamond with the first game starting at 2 p.m. Following that, the Badgers will head to College Park to take on the University of Maryland April 28-30.