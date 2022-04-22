POSPONED: UW Softball

media release: Due to rain in the Madison area, the Wisconsin softball team's series opener against No. 25 Nebraska on Friday at 3 p.m. has been postponed.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers will now open their series on Saturday with a doubleheader at 12 p.m. at Goodman Diamond. The two teams will wrap up their series on Sunday with a 1 p.m. tilt.

Wisconsin is coming off of a sweep against Michigan State at Goodman Diamond, while Nebraska enters the weekend with an 18-game winning streak.