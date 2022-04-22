POSPONED: UW Softball

UW Goodman Softball Diamond 2415 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Due to rain in the Madison area, the Wisconsin softball team's series opener against No. 25 Nebraska on Friday at 3 p.m. has been postponed.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers will now open their series on Saturday with a doubleheader at 12 p.m. at Goodman Diamond. The two teams will wrap up their series on Sunday with a 1 p.m. tilt.  

Wisconsin is coming off of a sweep against Michigan State at Goodman Diamond, while Nebraska enters the weekend with an 18-game winning streak.

Info

UW Goodman Softball Diamond 2415 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Spectator Sports
608-262-1440
Google Calendar - POSPONED: UW Softball - 2022-04-22 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - POSPONED: UW Softball - 2022-04-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - POSPONED: UW Softball - 2022-04-22 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - POSPONED: UW Softball - 2022-04-22 17:00:00 ical