UW Softball

UW Goodman Softball Diamond 2415 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

vs. Purdue, 3 pm on 5/14 and noon on 5/15 (doubleheader) & 5/16. No in-person spectators.

media release: This weekend’s softball series between Wisconsin and Minnesota, scheduled for April 30 – May 2 at Goodman Diamond, will not be played.

The decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Badgers’ program.

The programs will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.

Info

Spectator Sports
608-262-1440
