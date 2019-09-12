press release: Members of the community and university are invited to come together on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. for the UW South Madison Partnership's second annual Community Celebration, held at its office at The Village on Park, 2312 S. Park St.

The free, family-friendly event is open to the entire community, and features a complimentary cookout, live DJ, free scoops from UW-Madison's retro ice cream truck, games, prize giveaways and a special visit from Bucky Badger.

Representatives from more than 15 campus and community organizations will also be on hand with arts and crafts, interactive activities, information and resources.

"This is a chance for us to say thank you to everyone who continues to make this partnership and space a success," says Brenda González, UW-Madison's new director of community relations. "Programming continues to expand, the community and university members are as engaged as ever, so what better way to celebrate our ongoing collaboration than a big party?"

The event marks the fourth year of the UW South Madison Partnership, which first opened in 2015. The space currently attracts more than 1,100 visitors monthly and 35 groups annually. Each week, 10 active weekly programs and partners utilize the space, including programs on education, legal services, health and more.

For more information on the UW South Madison Partnership community celebration, visit go.wisc.edu/communitycelebrati on.

The UW South Madison Partnership Community Celebration is made possible through widespread collaboration with many community and campus partners.

Opened in 2015, the UW South Madison Partnership (UWSMP) is a UW-Madison initiative designed to meet the South Madison community's needs and foster mutually beneficial relationships. Equipped with classroom space, conference rooms, private meeting areas and university resources, it allows community members to engage with UW-Madison in a more accessible, meaningful way.

Programming at the UWSMP includes the UW Odyssey Project, which offers a free humanities course for adult students facing economic barriers to college, the Neighborhood Law Clinic, which provides a range of legal and advocacy services to low-income community members, and dozens of other programs and partners focusing on health, education and other services.