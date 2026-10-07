UW Sustainability Symposium

media release: The Office of Sustainability is pleased to invite you to UW–Madison's fifth annual Sustainability Symposium, taking place on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 1:00–5:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery.

The Sustainability Symposium brings together people from across campus to share work, exchange ideas, and highlight the research, projects, and partnerships advancing sustainability at UW–Madison.

The 2026 event is presented by the Office of Sustainability with support from Facilities Planning & Management, the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, the UW Environmental Awareness Fund, the Wisconsin Entrepreneurship Hub, the Wisconsin School of Business, and the Weinert Center for Entrepreneurship.