media release: The Universities of Wisconsin Presidential Search Committee has identified three finalists who have agreed to be interviewed for the position and appear at public forums next week.

The finalists, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Dr. Steven Gareth Holley, executive vice chancellor and chief operating officer, University of Mississippi

executive vice chancellor and chief operating officer, University of Mississippi Dr. Tonjanita L. Johnson, senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, University of Alabama System

senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, University of Alabama System Dr. Bernard J. Savarese, vice president for academic affairs, research, and student success, University of Tennessee System

Board of Regents Vice President Ashok Rai, chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said the three finalists offer the experience, leadership, and vision necessary in the next leader of the state’s 13 public universities.

“Our universities serve every corner of the state, and their success is critical to Wisconsin’s future,” Rai said. “We look forward to hearing from these finalists who will share their vision for the future of the Universities of Wisconsin and how the 13 universities can best serve the state.”

The finalists will appear separately at public forums next week as follows:

Monday, Oct. 26, at UW-Parkside, Bedford Concert Hall at the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for the Arts & Humanities, Avenue of the Arts, Kenosha or via Zoom: https://wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/92680935320

8 a.m., Dr. Holley

9:30 a.m., Dr. Johnson

11 a.m., Dr. Savarese

Tuesday, Oct. 27, at UW-Madison, Great Hall of Memorial Union (fourth floor), 800 Langdon St., Madison, or via Zoom: https://wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/j/94946443178

8 a.m., Dr. Savarese

9:30 a.m., Dr. Holley

11 a.m., Dr. Johnson

Rai is encouraging members of the public to attend the public forums, view the livestream, or access the taped version of the livestream and provide feedback to the search committee through the 2026 Presidential Search website: wisconsin.edu/about. The feedback opportunity will open Monday at 8 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The finalists will also interview with the Presidential Search Committee, chancellors, and members of the Universities of Wisconsin Administration staff.

“We established a diverse, 24-member Search Committee that represented all universities and all campus constituencies, which reviewed numerous candidates and produced a solid set of finalists,” said Board of Regents President Kyle Weatherly. “We appreciate the input during campus listening sessions that helped us identify the characteristics desired in the next president. We look forward to the next steps in this important process.”

After the interviews and forums, the Presidential Search Committee will deliberate and forward a recommendation to the full Board of Regents, which will make the final decision on hiring a new Universities of Wisconsin President.

Biographical information and photos for each candidate are available online: wisconsin.edu/about.

Renée Wachter has been serving as interim president since May 18.

The next Universities of Wisconsin President will be the UWs’ tenth since 1971 legislation unified two public university systems under a single Board of Regents. The 13 public universities educate approximately 163,000 students at 13 universities, serve about 1 million Wisconsin residents through education and statewide outreach programs, and employ more than 41,000 people statewide including faculty, staff, and students.

About the Universities of Wisconsin

The Universities of Wisconsin serve approximately 163,000 students. Awarding more than 37,000 degrees annually, these 13 public universities are Wisconsin’s talent pipeline, putting graduates in position to increase their earning power, contribute to their communities, and make Wisconsin a better place to live. Nearly 90 percent of in-state Universities of Wisconsin graduates stay in the state five years after earning a degree. The universities provide a 23:1 return on state investment. The Universities of Wisconsin also contribute to the richness of Wisconsin’s culture and economy with groundbreaking research, new companies and patents, and boundless creative intellectual energy. Learn more at wisconsin.edu.