media release: The following message from Chancellor Rebecca Blank was emailed to the UW–Madison community on Sept. 20. Read this message in:

To our community,

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has recently launched a search for the next president of UW System. It is one of the most important decisions facing the System at this time, one that will impact the people and state of Wisconsin—as well as UW–Madison — for years to come.

The next System President will represent our university communities all around the state, including the System’s 165,000 students and nearly 40,000 faculty and staff.

Your voice, your ideas, and your input are a valuable part of the search process, and I encourage you to participate in one of the two upcoming presidential search listening sessions being hosted on the UW–Madison campus on September 30 and October 1.

Karen Walsh, vice president of the Board of Regents and chair of the search committee, will be hosting the session and has requested our assistance in reaching out to all of you. I am a member of the search committee.

Through the end of September, there will be listening sessions at all 13 universities, as well as meetings with UW System governance groups and System administration.

Here’s how to participate: Two 50-minute sessions are scheduled with a 10-minute break in-between:

Thursday, September 30 2:30-4:30 p.m., Tripp Commons, Memorial Union

2:30-3:20 p.m. – Faculty and Student Focus

3:30-4:20 p.m. – Academic Staff and University Staff Focus

Register for the Webex Videoconference

Friday, October 1, 9-11 a.m., Tripp Commons, Memorial Union

9:00-9:50 a.m. – Faculty and Student Focus

10:00-10:50 a.m. – Academic Staff and University Staff Focus

Register for the Webex Videoconference

If you are attending a session and need an accommodation, please contact Carrie Olson at carrie.olson@wisc.edu

For those who are unable to attend this session, you are invited to participate in a session hosted by another UW System university.

It’s important that the UW System’s new president be an energetic, imaginative, visionary leader. Please get involved and help shape the process of finding our next System president.