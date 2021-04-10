ONLINE: UW Tuba & Euphonium Ensemble

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Hamel Music Center I Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall. No in-person attendance.

Program

Trio Sonata in B-flat Major Domenico Gallo (1730-1768) arr. Ralph Sauer

Allegro

Adagio

Presto e staccato

Benjamin Vaganov, Nick Milicic and Keegan Brown, euphoniums

Ludus Vaclab Nelhybel (1919-1996)

Allegro

Agitato, molto rubato

Molto vivo

Josh Biere, Jordan DeWester and Zach Farmer, tubas

Libertango Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992) arr. Mike Forbes

Keegan Brown and Nick Milicic, euphoniums; Jordan DeWester and Josh Biere, tubas

Quartet for Tubas Frank Lynn Payne (b.1936)

Allegro

Andante

Vivo

Benjamin Vaganov and Keegan Brown, euphoniums; Jordan DeWester and Zach Farmer, tubas

Wolkenschatten Jan Koetsier (1911-2006)

Tranquillo

Presto

Allegretto giocoso

Nick Milicic and Benjamin Vaganov, euphoniums; Josh Biere and Zach Farmer, tubas