UW Urban Canid Project: Studying Coytes and Foxes in Madison

Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: The Continuing Education Programs of Attic Angel Association are held Monday mornings at Attic Angel Place, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton. The programs are open to the public. Coffee is served at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and no reservation is required.

Sept. 30: David Drake, PhD, Extension wildlife specialist; professor, UW Madison

Info

Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Lectures & Seminars, Seniors
Google Calendar - UW Urban Canid Project: Studying Coytes and Foxes in Madison - 2024-09-30 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - UW Urban Canid Project: Studying Coytes and Foxes in Madison - 2024-09-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - UW Urban Canid Project: Studying Coytes and Foxes in Madison - 2024-09-30 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - UW Urban Canid Project: Studying Coytes and Foxes in Madison - 2024-09-30 10:00:00 ical