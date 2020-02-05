press release: Discover the latest developments in fine arts, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Visiting Artist Colloquium is held every Wednesday during the academic year, and is free and open to the public. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Julia Curran’s work in printmaking, sculpture, performance, painting, and installation art utilizes the socio-politically conscious tradition of printmaking and artistry, but is also nuanced by the artist’s well-seasoned perspective and understanding of pop culture. Curran creates raw homages to the sacred feminine, conflicted ex-votos for the body, frenzied satire of hyper-masculine insecurities, and the apocalyptic pitfalls of capitalist America on steroids.

Born in Saint Louis, Missouri, Curran is a Fulbright scholar and received her MFA from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She has exhibited nationally and internationally and worked in several important printmaking studios, including Evil Prints in Saint Louis and Le Dernier Cri in Marseille, France. Solo and group exhibitions include Resonator Gallery, Norman, Oklahoma (2019); Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Indiana (2018); 40AU Gallery, Nashville, Tennessee (2016); Printmaking Inn Festival, Parnu, Estonia (2016); Les Abbatoirs, Clermont Ferrand, France (2016); K-Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi, Texas (2015); Dulce Olivia Gallery, Mexico City (2014); Rochester Contemporary Arts Center, Rochester, New York (2014); Gallery Immediatag, Austin, Texas (2014); Musée Roger Quillot, Clermont-Ferrand, France (2012); and Louis University Museum of Art, Saint Louis, Missouri (2011). juliacurranprints.com