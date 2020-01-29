press release: Discover the latest developments in fine arts, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Visiting Artist Colloquium is held every Wednesday during the academic year, and is free and open to the public. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

A feminist collaboration between three artists and UW-Madison alumni, Spooky Boobs Collective uses art, language, and design manifested through art installations, performances, printed material, social media campaigns, and social interactions to visualize the trivialization of women’s experiences with a mission to halt the perpetuation of sexism in our culture.