press release: Discover the latest developments in fine arts, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Visiting Artist Colloquium is held every Wednesday during the academic year, and is free and open to the public. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Spencer Finch is best known for ethereal light installations that visualise his experience of natural phenomena. His investigations into the nature of light, colour, memory and perception manifest in watercolours, drawings, video and photographs. Compelled by what he describes as ‘the impossible desire to see oneself seeing’, Finch holds up an enchanting prism between the outer world and inner thought. He distills his observations of the world into glowing abstract colour but also diverts them through cultural and historical filters: in homage to Emily Dickinson’s 1862 poem Before I got my eye put out, he measured the sunlight in her Massachusetts garden then recreated the effect of a passing cloud by means of fluorescent tubes covered in gel and suspended theatre filters. He has painted the changing shades of grey on Sigmund Freud’s ceiling in Vienna, Austria, viewed from the psychoanalyst’s couch and later, in 102 Colors from My Dreams (2002), recorded the colours he saw in his sleep then colour-matched inks to make a sequence of Rorschach blots. His monumental installation Trying To Remember the Color of the Sky on That September Morning (2014), the only work commission for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, features a mosaic of hand-painted shades of blue, while his Crossrail commission for the Paddington Station in London, A Cloud Index, consists of a 120m long canopy depicting more than 25 cloud types.

Finch was born in New Haven, Connecticut and lives and works in Brooklyn, New York. He has a BA in comparative literature from Hamilton College, Clinton, New York, and an MFA in sculpture from the Rhode Island School of Design. Finch has exhibited internationally since the early 1990s. Solo exhibitions include Arcadia University, Spruance Gallery, Glenside, Pennsylvania (2019); Fifteen Stones (Ryoanji), Fundacio Mies van der Rohe, Barcelona, Spain (2018); Cosmic Latte, MASS MoCA, North Adams, Massachusetts (2017); Lost Man Creek, Public Art Fund, New York, New York (2016); Marfa Contemporary, Texas (2014), Indianapolis Museum of Art, Indiana (2013), the Art Institute of Chicago (2011), Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, North Adams (2007), and Portikus, Frankfurt am Main, Germany (2003). He participated in the Folkestone Triennial, UK (2011) and the 53rd Venice Biennale, Italy (2009). Public commissions include A Cloud Index, Crossrail Paddington Station in London (2019); The Western Mystery, Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle Art Museum; Newton’s Theory of Color and Music (Goldberg Variations), Steinway, New York (2016); Kentucky Sunlight (Lincoln’s Birthday), Speed Art Museum, Louisville (2016); the Public Art Fund, New York (2016); the glass façade design for The Johns Hopkins Medical Center, Baltimore (2012); and The River that Flows Both Ways, High Line Park, New York (2008). spencerfinch.com