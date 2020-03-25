press release: Discover the latest developments in fine arts, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Visiting Artist Colloquium is held every Wednesday during the academic year, and is free and open to the public. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Melissa Thorne’s work addresses painting as it relates to domestic interiors, modernist architecture and craft—and is concerned with expanding notions of class, feminine subjectivity, and utopian ideology. The common thread though much of her work is its referential relationship to domestic architecture, using visual cues from both structure and surface. Recently her practice has expanded to include installation and large-scale site-specific wall paintings, using patterned interventions that relate directly to the geographical or cultural landscape in diverse venues such as galleries and museums, artist-run storefronts, public spaces, and abandoned cabins.

Thorne lives and works in upstate New York. Her work has been shown in solo and group exhibitions at Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects; Devin Borden Gallery, Houston; Galerie Rolf Ricke, Cologne; Galerie Anke Schmidt, Cologne; and Rosamund Felsen Gallery, Los Angeles, among others. She has also exhibited at Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, The University Museum at SUNY/Albany, and Optical Project (Houston). Thorne earned her BFA from Carnegie Mellon University, and her MFA from the California Institute of the Arts. melissathorne.com