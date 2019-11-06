press release: Discover the latest developments in fine arts, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Visiting Artist Colloquium is held every Wednesday during the academic year, and is free and open to the public. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Donna Polseno is a contemporary American visual artist known for pottery, ceramics, and sculpture, making pottery imbued with energy and life and sculpture centered around the metaphor of the women as the spiritual container of life. Polseno earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Kansas City Art Institute and her Master of Arts in Teaching at the Rhode Island School of Design. She lives and works in Floyd, Virginia along with her husband and fellow ceramic artist Richard Hensley, and teaches ceramics at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia. Polseno is a founding member of the 16 Hands Studio Tour and director of the Women Working with Clay Symposium, an annual symposium that takes place at Hollins University where she teaches. donnapolseno.com