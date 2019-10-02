press release: Discover the latest developments in fine arts, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Visiting Artist Colloquium is held every Wednesday during the academic year, and is free and open to the public. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Glenn Adamson is an American curator, author, and historian whose research and work focuses on the intersections of craft, design history, and contemporary art. Currently Senior Scholar at the Yale Center for British Art, he has previously been Director of the Museum of Arts and Design; Head of Research at the Victoria and Albert Museum; and Curator at the Chipstone Foundation in Milwaukee.

Adamson’s publications include Art in the Making (2016, co-authored with Julia Bryan-Wilson); The Invention of Craft (2013); Postmodernism: Style and Subversion (2011); The Craft Reader (2010); and Thinking Through Craft (2007). He contributes regularly to Art in America, Crafts, Disegno, frieze, The Magazine Antiques, and other publications. His newest book Fewer Better Things: The Hidden Wisdom of Objects was published by Bloomsbury in August 2018.

Most recently Adamson was the co-curator of Voulkos: The Breakthrough Years at Museum of Arts and Design (2016); Beazley Designs of the Year 2017 at the Design Museum, London; and Things of Beauty Growing: British Studio Pottery at the Yale Center for British Art (2017). glennadamson.com