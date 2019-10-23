press release: Discover the latest developments in fine arts, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Visiting Artist Colloquium is held every Wednesday during the academic year, and is free and open to the public. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Gloriann Langva’s sculptures narrate the surreal world of myths and dreams as she works to decipher her subconsciousness mind and how it relates to emotions and external stimuli. Langva grew up in the mid-Hudson Valley of New York State, and received her BFA from New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University. After graduating, Langva worked as an apprentice for Donna Polseno in Virginia, before completing her MFA from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Langva is currently teaching ceramics as a lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. gloriannlangva.com