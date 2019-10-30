press release: Discover the latest developments in fine arts, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Visiting Artist Colloquium is held every Wednesday during the academic year, and is free and open to the public. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Artist and printmaker Lynne Allen’s work is a narrative where the viewer decides on the outcome, reminding us of contested spaces between domination and struggle, strength and weakness, wrongs committed and rights uncorrected. She has exhibited widely both nationally and internationally, and is included in the collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art Library, the New York Public Library, the Corcoran Gallery of Art, the Library of Congress, the Springfield (MO) Art Museum, the Minneapolis Museum of Art, the Vesteros Kunst Museum, Sweden, and the Victoria & Albert Museum, as well as numerous corporate collections. She has written articles for the serial book The Tamarind Papers, as well as the printmaking periodicals, GRAPHEON (Czech Republic) and Contemporary Impressions (Atlanta), and lectures widely in North America as well as abroad. Allen has held artist residencies at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts and the Plains Art Museum, as well as in Canada, Sweden, Belgium, Russia, Jordan, and South Africa. Allen’s other honors include a distinguished international award for a residency at Grafikens Hus, Stockholm. In addition, she has curated exhibitions in the United States, as well as Russia, China and toured an exhibition through the Middle East and Africa.

Currently she is Professor of Art in the College of Fine Arts at Boston University where she has been the Director of the School of Visual Arts from 2006-2015, and interim Dean for the College 2015-18. Previously she was a professor at Mason Gross School for the Arts, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey and the Director of the Brodsky Center (formerly the Rutgers Center for Innovative Print and Paper.). Allen holds a Master of Art for Teachers from the University of Washington and a Master in Fine Arts from the University of New Mexico. lynneallen.com