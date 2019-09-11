press release: Discover the latest developments in fine arts, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Visiting Artist Colloquium is held every Wednesday during the academic year, and is free and open to the public. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Dylan DeWitt investigates the unusual, the everyday, and the puzzling territories in between. His interdisciplinary works aim to provoke heightened perceptual states in viewers.

The VAC series is supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust.