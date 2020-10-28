ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

press release: Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15pm. Fall 2020: Online at Blackboard: bit.ly/uw-art-talk

Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

The Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. VAC lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Adam DelMarcelle’s work focuses on design activism and the role of the graphic witness to expose and document societal injustice. His work for the What Heroin Sounds Like campaign garnered national attention, allowing DelMarcelle to travel widely and spread awareness of the heroin and opioid crisis ravaging our communities. The campaign is featured in Designing Activism; 31 Designers Fighting For A Better World, published by What Design Can Do in the Netherlands.

His work is in the permanent collections of The Cushing Witney Medical Library at Yale University as well as the Library of Congress in Washington DC.

DelMarcelle holds a BFA from Pennsylvania College of Art and Design and an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He is an adjunct professor at York College of Pennsylvania, Lebanon Valley College, Pennsylvania College of Art and Design and Kutztown University teaching courses in graphic design, printmaking and Visual Communication.