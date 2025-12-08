Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15 pm, Chazen Auditorium

Chris Bradley is an artist based in Chicago, Illinois. Over the past two decades, Bradley has developed a sculptural language around representation, poetics of ordinary subjects, trompe l’oeil techniques, and exhibition as a site for the imagination. He uses this creative language to encourage his audience to practice the suspension of disbelief as a method for reconsidering and understanding this shared common world.

Bradley has presented his work in solo exhibitions at Ackerman Clarke Gallery, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Shane Campbell Gallery, Roberto Paradise, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Raleigh, and has been included in group shows at the Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023, the Renaissance Society, Atlanta Contemporary, the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, and the NRW-Forum. He received his MFA degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. In 2017, he was the recipient of the Meier Achievement Award. In addition to his studio practice, he is an instructor of sculpture at the University of Chicago. chrisbradley.us