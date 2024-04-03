Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Faculty lectures are held every Tuesday and Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday (Elvehjem L160) during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Born in Hefei, Anhui, China, Hong Hong earned her BFA from State University of New York at Potsdam and MFA from University of Georgia. Since 2015, she has traveled to faraway and distinct locations to create site-responsive, monumental paper-works. In this nomadic practice, ancestral methods of Chinese paper-making coalesce with painting, and monastic rituals. Recent projects map interstitial relationships between exile, landscape, time-passing, and the Chinese Diaspora through cartographic, symbolic, and material languages. Hong’s work has been presented in solo and group exhibitions at Sarasota Art Museum (Sarasota, FL), Real Art Ways (Hartford, CT), Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (Bentonville, AR), Fitchburg Art Museum (Fitchburg, MA), Ortega Y Gasset Projects (New York, NY), Georgia Museum of Art (Athens, GA), NXTHVN (New Haven, CT), Tiger Strikes Asteroid (Los Angeles, CA), Lawndale Art Center (Houston, TX), Akron Art Museum (Akron, OH), Texas Asia Society (Houston, TX), and University of Texas at Dallas (Dallas, TX), among others. Her practice has received press and coverage in publications such as Art21, Art New England, Southwest Contemporary, Hyperallergic, Two Coats of Paint and Glasstire. Hong is the recipient of a Tulsa Artist Fellowship (2023), United States Artists Fellowship (2023), Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant (2023), Carnegie Foundation Fellowship at MacDowell (2020), Helen Frankenthaler Foundation Fellowship at Vermont Studio Center (2019), Artistic Excellence Fellowship from the Connecticut Office of Arts (2019), and Creation of New Work Grant from the Edward C. And Ann T. Roberts Foundation (2018 – 2019). She has also participated in residencies at Yaddo (2019), Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (2020 – 2021), McColl Center for Art + Innovation (2022), and I-Park (2018). She has been invited to lecture at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Cornell University, University of Oregon, Scripps College, SUNY Fredonia, Wellesley College, and University of Nevada at Las Vegas. Hong currently lives and works in Massachusetts. honghong.studio