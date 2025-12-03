Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15 pm, Elvehjem L160

Our graduate students earning their Masters degrees will present their interdisciplinary work to the public. Explore their body of art, three-years in the making through the development of a rigorous studio art practice under the supervision of a faculty guidance committee, learning to cultivate professional practices that facilitate a sustainable career in the arts.

Jackelin Espinosa Moyotl (born 2000 in Huejotzingo, Mexico) is a multi-disciplinary artist whose work focuses on the experiences of being undocumented and its impact on family and daily life. Although her research is centered around her family’s narrative, it reflects the shared experiences of four million undocumented Mexican immigrants. Through labor-intensive process, such as printmaking and weaving, that directly references a history and culture of working with one’s hands. The process of weaving into family photos with conceptually charged materials allows me to represent my family without revealing their identity. Weaving becomes important in her artwork, not only as the physical construction of it, but as cultural reclamation, connecting with my ancestors and a way of decolonizing my practice. Moyotl’s research explores archiving, the altering/erasure of undocumented Mexican immigrants and decolonizing through materials. Moyotl is daughter of immigrant parents, lifelong learner and workaholic.

Moyotl received her BFA in Printmaking and a minor in Art History from Herron School of Art and Design in 2023 and is currently pursuing an MFA at University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has exhibited in Newfields Indianapolis Museum of Art, Munoz Gallery in Long Beach, Pilsen Art and Community House in Chicago, and in El Paso Print.

Tina Rose Rea Meister (b. 2001 South Bend, Indiana) is an interdisciplinary artist and writer whose work centers around queer archive and world-making through the lens of the domestic space. Her current work utilizes quilting and ﬁber arts, painted textiles, and experimental ﬁlm to explore a nuanced, layered dynamic between the interior and exterior. Through patterned ﬂorals woven into paintings and ﬁlm, confessional poems embroidered onto household objects, and imagined futures and dreams rendered on the surface of blankets, her practice explores the ways in which interior, psychological, and relational identities are externalized into both the most precious, curated spaces of the home, along with the tensions between that intimate space and the wider world.

Rea Meister has recently exhibited in Boston and North Adams, Massachusetts, South Bend, Indiana, and Madison, Wisconsin. She is the recipient of the Division of the Arts Artivism Grant and the Alegre Young Emerging Artist Grant. She received her BFA in Painting at Massachusetts College of Art and Design. Currently, she is pursuing an MFA at University of Wisconsin-Madison, living with her wife, her cat, and a mountain of blankets. tinameister.com

Carly “Car” Riegger (they/them) is a chronically ill and disabled artist from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Since finding clay, they have been able to express their illness in ways that words could not. Their artwork naturally merged with their experiences with disability.

Their biggest project included a panel and exhibition called #CripClay which was featured at NCECA in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2023. This exhibition included all artists with disabilities, which was the first of its kind at the conference. Riegger is also the recipient of the 2024 Midwest Artists with Disabilities Award.

Riegger received a BFA in Ceramics from Bowling Green State University in 2020. They completed a Post-Baccalaureate in Ceramics at Indiana University-Southeast in 2023. Currently, they are pursuing an MFA in Studio Art from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Both Riegger’s artwork and career goals involve disability inclusion and rights. They are working to expand how the arts communities work with artists with disabilities and how disability communities utilize art to express complex disabled ideas. carlyriegger.com

Anne E. Stoner is an interdisciplinary artist and social ethnographer focusing in sonic practice. Her work brings about and coalesces studies in bodily complexities and disability studies, human geography, and psychogeographies, contemporary methodologies in ethnographic archiving and queer anthropology, new possibilities within technology and studies within human movement and routine, to create a practice with an empathetic methodology that challenges visual standards within 21st century artmaking. Her work explores the manner by which bodies move through physical space. Particularly, she creates work about inhabiting a defective, invalid, immoral—ultimately “othered” body, in planned geographies. This body is a body which sounds in multiple regards, and capturing, showing, and archiving the sound and experience of this body is at the core of Stoner’s practice.

Stoner holds an undergraduate MA(h) from the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh College of Art and an MA from Northwestern University. In 2023 she began working toward an MFA in 4D Studio Art from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. anneestoner.cargo.site