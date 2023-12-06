Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Faculty lectures are held every Tuesday and Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday (Elvehjem L160) during the academic year, and are free and open to the public. Online at Zoom: go.wisc.edu/uw-art-talks

Dec. 6: Heather Green is an interdisciplinary visual artist and educator whose work explores the ecological narratives of a small headland along the Gulf of California in Sonora, Mexico. Whether documenting the movements of the tide, interviewing ﬁshermen, collaborating with scientists, or combing the shoreline—she aims to evoke a nuanced exactitude of place, attuning to its more subtle reaches through a practice of walking, mapping and naming. In order to offer the experience as a multidimensional, multi-sensory immersion, her installations use a wide range of media and interactive elements. Whether turning a handle to view a moving image or taking away a hand-printed card, she invites the audience to engage visually as well as haptically, allowing an opportunity for participation that calls for more sustained attention.

Green is a recipient of the Arizona Commission on the Arts Artist Project Grant, the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona Arts Award, and the Oregon College of Art & Craft Emerging Artist Residency in Book Arts. Her work has been shown in Spain, México, Uruguay, and in museums and galleries both regionally and across the United States. A native of Tucson, Green is currently Associate Professor of Book Arts and Printmaking in the Herberger Institute School of Art at Arizona State University. heathergreen-art.com