ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

Online at Blackboard: https://us.bbcollab.com/collab/ui/session/guest/2193320582f94bf29bb64d1dbf2d3e2d

media release: Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. VAC lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Feb. 10: Linda Christianson is an independent studio potter who lives and works in rural Minnesota, searching for qualities that are fairly straight forward yet elusive in her work. She is interested in a pot that does its duty well yet can stand on its own as a visual object. Woodfiring offers the forms a quiet surface that hopefully retains the essence of the clay itself. These pots are not sculpture; they seem to act more like engaging tools than anything else. One of her goals is to make a better cup each day.

Christianson studied at Hamline University (St Paul, Minnesota) and the Banff Centre School of Fine Arts (Banff, Alberta, Canada). She exhibits nationally and internationally, including one person exhibits in London and St. Louis. Her pieces are in numerous public and private collections, including the American Museum of Ceramic Art and the Glenboe Museum. An itinerate educator, Christianson has taught at colleges and universities, including Carleton College, the Hartford Art School, and the University of Georgia-Athens. She received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the McKnight Foundation, and the Minnesota State Arts Board. Her recent writing appeared in Studio Potter and The Log Book. christiansonpottery.com