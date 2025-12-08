Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15 pm, Chazen Auditorium

Hannah Beerman’s themes in her mixed-media paintings include play, loss, survival and desire, including wigs, clothing, food, collage, and more found objects in her work. Beerman’s paintings have been exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum, Anton Kern Gallery, Fredericks and Freiser, Kapp Kapp, Duck Creek and Stowaway, among many others. She has lectured at The Cooper Union, RISD, NYU, Cornell, School of Art Institute of Chicago and more. She is a recipient of a MacDowell Fellowship. She earned her BA in Studio Arts at Bard College and her MFA in Painting from Hunter College. Her recent two-person show at the Thomas Erben Gallery was on display through December of 2025. Her work has been featured and reviewed in The Brooklyn Rail, Bomb, Interview, The Observer, and more. She was included in Cultured Mag’s 2025 Young Artists List. She lives and works in Brooklyn. hannahbeerman.com