Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15 pm, Chazen Auditorium

Craig Drennen is a painter based in Atlanta, Georgia, and a Guggenheim Fellow. He is represented by Brigitte Mulholland Gallery in Paris and has had recent solo exhibitions at the Marietta-Cobb Museum in Marietta, Georgia, The Suburban in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Freight+Volume Gallery in New York City. His work has been included in group exhibitions at Anton Kern Gallery in New York City and the Kunstverein Langenhagen in Langenhagen, Germany. He has been an artist-in-residence at Yaddo, MacDowell, and Skowhegan, among others. His work has been reviewed in Art in America, Artforum, The New York Times, and Bad at Sports. Drennen has curated exhibitions at Rockefeller Center in New York City, Greene House Gallery in Brooklyn, New York, and the Bo Bartlett Center in Columbus, Georgia. He has written art criticism for Art Pulse and Burnaway magazines and has forthcoming essays appearing in Amanda Ross-Ho’s Untitled Inventory (Catalog Irraisonné) exhibition catalog from the University of Alabama, Birmingham and in Steve Locke’s I Said What I Said monograph published in conjunction with his MassMOCA exhibition. Drennen served as dean at the Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture in Skowhegan, teaches at Georgia State University, and manages THE END Project Space. Since 2008, he has organized his studio practice around Shakespeare’s Timon of Athens. craigdrennen.com