Visiting Artist Colloquium

The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15 pm, Chazen Auditorium

A scholar of contemporary studio craft, material culture, decorative arts, and design, Perry Price is the executive director of the international Haystack Mountain School of Crafts on Deer Isle, Maine. Prior to joining Haystack, he served as executive director of the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft in Houston, Texas, as director of education for the American Craft Council in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as curator of exhibitions and collections for Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, Massachusetts, and was a member of the board of the Craft Emergency Relief Fund (CERF+). Price received a BA in the History of Art from the Johns Hopkins University and an MA in Museum Studies from the Cooperstown Graduate Program in Museum Studies, State University of New York, Oneonta, and the New York State Historical Association. haystack-mtn.org