ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

press release: Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15pm. Fall 2020: Online at Blackboard: bit.ly/uw-art-talk

Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

The Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. VAC lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Krista Franklin is an African American poet and visual artist, whose main artistic focus is collage. Her work, which addresses race, gender, and class issues, combines personal, pop-cultural, and historical imagery and includes themes of surrealism and utopic and dystopic visions with subtexts of black beauty, self-reflection, and the African Diaspora. She has described her approach as both Afro-Futurist and Afro-Surrealist.