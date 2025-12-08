Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15 pm, Chazen Auditorium

Taj Matumbi is an emerging artist, who grew up in Northern California. A 2021 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he earned an MFA in painting and 2018 received his BFA in ceramics and painting from Maharishi International University in Fairfield, Iowa. Matumbi has had two solo museum exhibitions at MOWA’s satellite gallery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and at University of Alabama’s Paul R. Jones Museum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and was included in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s 2025 Wisconsin Triennial group exhibition. He has also participated in several national group exhibitions including New York, Los Angeles, Birmingham, Seattle, Madison, and Minneapolis. His paintings are also part of the permanent collections of the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts in Montgomery, Alabama, the Paul R. Jones Museum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, The Wiregrass Museum of Art Dothan, Dothan, Alabama, and the Louisiana State University Museum of Art in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Matumbi has been represented by Maus Contemporary gallery based in Birmingham, Alabama. mauscontemporary.com/taj-matumbi