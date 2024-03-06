Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Faculty lectures are held every Tuesday and Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday (Elvehjem L160) during the academic year, and are free and open to the public. Online at Zoom: uwmadison.zoom.us/my/artcolloquium

Andrew Casto’s ceramics are an investigation into dialogues concerning negative forces in our lives, and the degree to which the phenomenological ramifications of responsibilities and stress shape us physically, mentally, and emotionally. These works can be seen as a material study of erosion and geological processes translated into ceramic and mixed media objects.

Casto (b. Ohio, USA, 1977) lives and works in Iowa City, USA. He was the 2011 MJD fellow at The Archie Bray Foundation for Ceramic Art in Helena, Montana, and has exhibited work internationally in Spain, Croatia, Italy, Austria, Slovenia, Belgium, New Zealand, China, Switzerland, France, and Japan. Casto was a recipient of a 2015 Emerging Artist award by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA), and was a finalist for the 2017 Young Masters Maylis Grand Ceramics Prize with Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London. Casto has exhibited in over eighty group exhibitions, with recent solo exhibitions at Galleria Salvatore Lanteri in Milan, Mindy Solomon Gallery in Miami, and Eutectic Gallery in Portland. Casto is currently Associate Professor of Art and Program Head of Ceramics at The University of Iowa, as well as Adjunct Curator of Ceramics for The Stanley Museum of Art. andrewcasto.com

Donté K. Hayes’ artwork is informed by researching traditional African heirlooms and initiation rites of birth, adulthood, marriage, eldersh