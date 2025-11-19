Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15 pm, Elvehjem L160

Deborah Smith is a curator and consultant whose work explores strategies for collaboration and the presentation of interdisciplinary practices. She has delivered exhibitions and large-scale commissions, often interwoven with programmes of learning, engagement, and interpretation. She was formerly Director of the Arts Council Collection, the most widely circulated national collection of modern and contemporary British art, Interim Head of Programmes at the Serpentine Galleries, and Associate Curator at Arup, the global engineering company. Recently, she curated the VR/online exhibition Excavation: Macro to the Micro on vortic.art. She currently serves as a judge for the Museum + Heritage Awards, a Shadow Board Member of The Box, Plymouth, a member of the University of Warwick Art Collection Committee, and a member of the HS2 Independent Design Panel. She was also recently appointed to the UK Parliament Collections Advisory Group. deborahsmith.net