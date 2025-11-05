Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15 pm, Elvehjem L160

Tyler Blackwell (he/him) is curator of contemporary art at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, KY, a position he has held since 2022. Specializing in queer and historically underrepresented artist practices, post-1960s abstract painting and sculpture, and postcolonial strategies in video and photography, he has worked in both university and encyclopedic art museums.

For the Speed, Blackwell has initiated a new focus exhibition series called “Current Speed,” which focuses on emerging and mid-career artists. The first iterations of this series center on Sky Hopinka (2022), Angel Otero/Leslie Martinez (2023), and Kathia St. Hilaire (2024, co-organized with the Clark Art Institute), and Vian Sora (2025, co-organized with Santa Barbara Museum of Art and Asia Society Texas). He is also currently at work on the first major museum survey devoted to the interdisciplinary practice of artist Marie Watt (Seneca Nation of Indians). He is leading the effort to build and significantly broaden the Speed Art Museum’s contemporary collection and to rethink its contemporary art displays. For the museum, Blackwell has been thrilled to acquire works by a range of international artists, including Igshaan Adams, Rita Ackermann, Anthony Akinbola, Teresa Baker, Hernan Bas, María Berrío, Jordan Ann Craig, Tony Cokes, Anthony Cudahy, vanessa german, Hugh Hayden, Oliver Herring, Esteban Jefferson, Young Joon Kwak, Simone Leigh, Leslie Martinez, Danielle Mckinney, Rebecca Morris, Angel Otero, Naudline Pierre, Ebony G. Patterson, Christina Quarles, Celeste Rapone, Jacolby Satterwhite, Kathia St. Hilaire, Chiffon Thomas, Salman Toor, Michaela Yearwood-Dan, and Jimmy Wright, among others.

Previously, from 2018 to 2022, he was the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Associate Curator at the Blaffer Art Museum, a leading contemporary art institute on the campus of the University of Houston. During his tenure at the Blaffer, Blackwell worked in close collaboration with the museum’s director to rethink and expand the institution’s diverse and multidisciplinary program of artist-centric exhibitions, publications, public programs, and community engagement. For that museum, he organized or co-organized solo exhibitions with a range of emerging and established international artists, including many artists’ first museum presentations in the United States. These included major exhibitions of Monira Al Qadiri, Molly Zuckerman-Hartung, Rodney McMillian, and Rebecca Morris, as well as focus shows of Leslie Martinez, Jacolby Satterwhite, Maria A. Guzmán Capron, Jagdeep Raina, Jacqueline Nova, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, and Yoshua Okón. In 2021, Blackwell co-curated the group exhibition Carriers: The Body as a Site of Danger and Desire, which featured the work of fifteen Houston-area artists addressing issues of identity, community health, and social inequality. He also curated and expanded the Houston presentations of the 2019 traveling survey exhibition of the work of Paul Mpagi Sepuya (organized by CAM St. Louis) and the 2021 traveling survey exhibition of artist Hugh Hayden (organized by ICA Miami).

Prior to 2018, Blackwell held positions at the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago and the Art Institute of Chicago’s Department of Modern and Contemporary Art, where he supported permanent collection acquisitions and the organization of wide-ranging exhibitions, commissions, programs, and performances. His writing has been published in exhibition catalogues for the Blaffer, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Smart Museum of Art, and the Centre for Fine Arts Brussels. Blackwell holds a MA from the University of Chicago. speedmuseum.org