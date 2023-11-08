Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Faculty lectures are held every Tuesday and Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday (Elvehjem L160) during the academic year, and are free and open to the public. Online at Zoom: go.wisc.edu/uw-art-talks

Nov. 8: Kelly Kivland is chief curator and director of exhibitions at the Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus, where she has led the exhibitions program since fall 2021. Prior to joining the Wex, she was curator at Dia Art Foundation. Over the past 20 years, Kivland has organized exhibitions, commissions, public projects, and performance programs. Recent curatorial work includes A.K. Burns’s Of space we are…(Wexner Center, 2023); jaamil olawale kosoko’s Portal for(e) the Ephemeral Passage (Wexner Center, 2022); Camille Norment’s Plexus (Dia Chelsea, 2022), Carl Craig’s Party/After-Party (Dia Beacon, 2020), and Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme’s May amnesia never kiss us on the mouth (Dia Artist Web Project, 2020/21). She has worked with artists in all stages of their careers, and has realized major solo exhibitions by Nancy Holt, Robert Irwin, Isabel Lewis, Steve Paxton, Yvonne Rainer, Joëlle Tuerlinckx, Maren Hassinger, and Joan Jonas. Recent editorial work includes Joan Jonas: next move in a mirror world (Dia Art Foundation, 2023) and Camille Norment: Plexus (Dia Art Foundation, 2022).

Since joining the Wex in August 2021, she has led a robust exhibition calendar of exhibitions, and oversees commissions and visual arts residencies, and fosters collaborations with university faculty and students, the central Ohio community and the national and international community. Kivland has authored numerous essays, catalogues, and other publications in conjunction with these efforts. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a master’s degree from the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College.