Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15 pm, Elvehjem L160

Jaydan Moore was born into a family of fourth-generation tombstone makers in Northern California. Most of his childhood was spent at the family business, which doubled as a rental storage space. He would rummage through other people’s objects left behind and listen to family members making burial arrangements for their loved ones. Through these experiences, he began to value the heirlooms and objects chosen to become markers for significant moments that occur during the human experience.

Moore’s career began as an undergraduate at California College of the Arts in Oakland, California. He received his MFA and MA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His work has been exhibited at Design/Miami, the Museum of Fine Arts-Boston, Basel (Switzerland), the Museum of Art and Design in NYC, the Cheongju Craft Biennale, Homo Faber Biennial, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, and the R & Company Gallery, and is in the permanent collections of the SF MOMA, the National Gallery of Victoria, the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts-Houston, the Dallas Museum of Art, the Honolulu Museum of Art, and private collections worldwide. He has furthered his career through generous opportunities as an artist in residence at Penland School of Crafts, Kohler Arts/Industry Program, the Fountainhead Fellowship at Virginia Commonwealth University, and Houston Center for Contemporary Craft. Moore has received grants and awards through the Virginia A. Groot Foundation, the American Craft Council, the North Carolina Arts Fellowship, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and the Peter S. Reed Foundation. Moore has held teaching opponents at Rhode Island School of Design, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Georgia, Old Dominion University, Penland School of Crafts, and Haystack Mountain School of Craft. He is an Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and works as an artist on new work for permanent and private collections. jaydanmoore.com