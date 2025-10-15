Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15 pm, Elvehjem L160

Tony Matelli (b. Chicago, 1971) is an American artist working predominantly in the field of sculpture. The artist frequently focuses on themes of time, ambivalence, banality, and wonder. In Matelli’s work the physical laws of objects are often reversed, upended or atomized, and with these deft manipulations of matter and gravity come profound reorientations in perspective and ultimately, states of being.

Matelli gained recognition for his meticulous craftsmanship and ability to create startlingly lifelike representations of ordinary objects and surreal scenarios that have meta-physical and philosophical implications. Matelli’s work has been exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide including The Whitney Museum of American Art, ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum in Denmark and The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia among many others. He lives and works in New York City. tonymatelli.com