Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Faculty lectures are held every Tuesday and Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday (Elvehjem L160) during the academic year, and are free and open to the public. Online at Zoom: go.wisc.edu/uw-art-talks

Oct. 18: Soojin Choi (b.1991) was born and raised in South Korea, and she has worked as an artist in the United States since 2010. Soojin earned her BFA at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2015 with a double major in Craft/Material Studies and Painting/Printmaking. She continued her studies at Alfred University to pursue a MFA degree in ceramics in 2018. After graduate school, she accepted a residency at the Northern Clay Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota with funding by Anonymous Artist Studio Fellowship, a long-term resident artist at Red Lodge Clay Center in Red Lodge, Montana, and a long-term resident artist at Archie Bray Foundation in Helena, Montana. Currently, she is a resident artist at The Clay Studio in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her work transforms objects, figures and spaces into visual language by repeatedly layering flat and spatial surfaces. soojinchoi.com