Visiting Artist Colloquium

A conceptual artist who engages social critique, politics, and humor, Josué Pellot’s work revolves around the idea of personal narrative navigated through his surroundings and experiences. Through an aesthetic of minimalism, social practice, vernacular imagery, and consumer goods, he mines the roots of cultural and sociopolitical structures. Pellot also examine the issue of race and the role of advertising in the shaping and authenticating of a national identity. With a concentration on both his family and social politics, the optimal goal of his work is to present questions and situations that instigate and perpetuate dialogue rather than simply comment upon or offer a contrived opinion about a given subject.

Pellot received his MFA from Northwestern University and his BFA from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He has received attention through a number of solo exhibitions, among them: Universidad Catolica De Puerto Rico, Ponce, Puerto Rico; Museo de Arte de Caguas, Caguas, Puerto Rico; Chicago Cultural Center; and Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago. His work has been included in group exhibitions at: Museo de Arte Contemporaneo, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Contemporary Art Society, London; Vane Contemporary, Newcastle, England. Pellot currently resides in Chicago. josuepellot.com