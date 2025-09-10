Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation's most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15 pm, Elvehjem L160

Working through site-specific installation and sculpture and employing construction-grade materials with highly detailed carving techniques, Robert Aiosa investigates the built environment and its social, economic, and environmental impacts. He is interested in the history of our spaces and revealing the unknown story once we begin to toil in the ground and artifacts start to come to the surface. Aiosa contrasts the austere forms of geometry such as large grids with intricately carved bones and foliage. Since moving to Florida, Aiosa has found that natural forms and the landscape are becoming intrinsic to his constructions.

Born in 1982 in Smithtown, New York, Aiosa currently lives and works in Orlando, Florida. He earned his MFA from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2015. His work has been shown throughout the United States, most recently a solo exhibition at the De Pree Art Center, Florida Prize exhibition at the Orlando Museum of Art, SKYWAY at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Museum of Fine Arts, St Petersburg, and the Deland Museum of Art. Aiosa is the recipient of many residencies, awards, and fellowships, most recently from the Museum for Art in Wood in Philadelphia and the Borgeson residency in Holland Michigan where he spent twelve weeks creating a new body of work.

After several years working as the Head of sculpture production at the experimental atelier Graphic studio at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, Aiosa joined the School of Visual Arts and Design at the University of Central Florida in 2022 as an assistant professor of sculpture in studio arts program. robertmaiosa.com