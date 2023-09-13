Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Faculty lectures are held every Tuesday and Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday (Elvehjem L160) during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Online at Zoom: go.wisc.edu/uw-art-talks

Sept. 13: Heather Snyder Quinn (she/her) is an assistant professor of design, the 2021 to 2022 Wicklander Fellow in Ethics, the 2022 OpEd Public Voice Fellow, and founder of The Parallel Futures Design Lab at DePaul University’s Jarvis College of Computing and Digital Media. As an interdisciplinary artist, designer, author, and filmmaker, Snyder Quinn is usually where she “isn’t supposed to be.” You will find her playing in unexpected places, physical or virtual, and collaborating with people from an array of backgrounds. She uses design fiction to empower communities to imagine possible futures and understand technology’s impact on human freedoms, including artificial intelligence and the metaverse. The World Economic Forum, MIT Press, Yale Law School, The Washington Post, Hyperallergic, and NASA have recognized her work. Currently, she is editing Technologies of Deception, a publication bringing together art, design, technology, ethics, futurism, and policymaking. Snyder Quinn received her MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts and her BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design, where she taught for ten years. Previously she was an Assistant Professor of Design Futures at Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University in St Louis. She lives in Chicago with her partner, Joe, and their two daughters.