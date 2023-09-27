Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Faculty lectures are held every Tuesday and Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday (Elvehjem L160) during the academic year, and are free and open to the public. Online at Zoom: go.wisc.edu/uw-art-talks

Sept. 27:

Matthew Goulish co-founded Every house has a door in 2008 with Lin Hixson. He is dramaturg, writer, and sometimes performer for the company. His books include 39 microlectures—in proximity of performance (Routledge, 2001), The Brightest Thing in the World—3 Lectures from the Institute of Failure (Green Lantern Press, 2012), and, co-written with Will Daddario, Pitch and Revelation—Reconfigurations of Reading, Poetry, and Philosophy through the work of Jay Wright (Punctum, 2020) His essays have appeared in Richard Rezac Address (The Renaissance Society, 2018) and Propositions in the Making—Experiments in a Whiteheadian Laboratory (Rowman & Littlefield, 2020). He teaches in the Writing Program of The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Lin Hixson co-founded Every house has a door in 2008, the Chicago-based performance company that she directs. She was director of the performance group Goat Island (1987 to 2009). She was awarded the United States Artists Ziporyn Fellowship in 2009, and a Foundation for Contemporary Arts fellowship in 2014, and received an honorary doctorate from Dartington College of Arts, University of Plymouth in 2007 (awards shared with collaborator Matthew Goulish). She has received fellowships from The National Endowment for the Arts, The Illinois Arts Council, and the Chicago Dancemakers’ Forum. Her writing has been published in the journals Poetry, Performance Research, and Parallax, as well as the anthologies Manifesti Now!: Instructions for Performance, Philosophy, Politics (Intellect, 2013), Imagined Theatres: Writing for a Theoretical Stage (Routledge, 2017), and The Creative Critic—Writing as/about Practice (Routledge, 2018). She is Professor Emerita of Performance at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Every house has a door convenes diverse, inter-generational project-specific teams of specialists, including emerging as well as internationally recognized artists. Drawn to historically or critically neglected subjects, Every house creates performance works and performance-related projects in many media. Their works in collaboration with Helsinki-based artist Essi Kauslainen include the performance Scarecrow (2017), and the multi-year multi-media Carnival of the Animals project, dedicated to endangered and extinct species. In 2022 to 2023, they co-published Selected Plays of Jay Wright Volumes 1, 2 and 3 with Kenning Editions. They co-curated, with Caroline Picard, the exhibition Reckless Rolodex, January 13 to March 18, 2023, at University of Illinois at Chicago Gallery 400, assembling contemporary responses to the archival records of the artist Lawrence Steger (1963 to 1999). everyhousehasadoor.org