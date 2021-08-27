UW Volleyball

Big Ten-Big 12 Challenge: UW vs. TCU, 6 pm, and Minnesota vs. Baylor, 8 pm, 8/27; UW vs. Baylor, 6 pm, and Minnesota vs. TCU, 8 pm, 8/28, Field House.

media release: For the eighth-straight season, the Wisconsin volleyball team is ranked among the nation’s top-10 teams in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 poll. The Badgers are ranked second in the 2021 AVCA preseason ranking released on Monday.

Wisconsin, which ended the 2020-21 season ranked third, is seeded second in the poll. 2020 NCAA runner-up Texas (27-2 in 2020-21) picks up 32 first-place votes and 1,561 points to top the preseason ranking. The Badgers (16-1) come in second with 15 first-place votes and 1,522 points. Reigning NCAA champion Kentucky (24-1) is ranked third with 17 first-place votes and 1,435 points. NCAA national semifinal qualifier Washington (20-4) and Nebraska (16-3), respectively, round out the top-five teams.

In addition to Wisconsin and Nebraska, the Big Ten Conference has four additional teams among the top-12 schools in the preseason poll. Minnesota (16-3) is ranked seventh while Purdue (16-7) comes in at eighth. Ohio State (16-4) and Penn State (10-6) are ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, in the preseason poll.

Wisconsin was ranked first in the 2020-21 AVCA preseason poll, fifth in 2019, ninth in 2018, seventh in 2017, fourth in 2016, tied for fifth in 2015 and sixth in 2014.

Badger fans have their first chance to see the 2021 team at the Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday. The team will drop its 2020 Big Ten Championship banner at noon with the scrimmage to follow. Doors to the UW Field House open at 11 a.m. Admission is free but tickets are required and may be purchased here.

Wisconsin officially opens its season on Aug. 27-28 when it hosts the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in the Field House. The tournament features the Badgers and Minnesota from the Big Ten taking on TCU and Baylor from the Big 12.