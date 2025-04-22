UW Volleyball

× Expand Wisconsin Athletics The UW Badgers volleyball team.

media release: The Wisconsin volleyball team will play four matches this spring, as announced by Head Coach Kelly Sheffield. Wisconsin will play a total of four matches, including two home matches this spring.

This spring, the Badgers will travel to Hawaii over spring break and hit the court twice against the Rainbow Warriors. The first match is set for Wednesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. local time (11 p.m. CT). UW will turn around for a rematch the next day on Thursday, March 27 with a time to be announced.

Following the trip, Wisconsin will return to the Field House for two home matches against in-state foes. The Badgers will host Marquette on Wednesday, April 16 with first serve set for 7:30 p.m. Rounding out the spring schedule is a match against UW-Green Bay on Tuesday, April 22 at 6 p.m.

Five new Badgers have joined the squad on campus this spring, with Grace Egan, Grace Lopez, Madison Quest, Addy Horner and Mimi Colyer. View the full 2025 spring volleyball roster here.

Tickets for the home spring matches will be announced at a later date.