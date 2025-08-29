UW Volleyball

× Expand Wisconsin Athletics The UW Badgers volleyball team.

vs. Kansas.

media release: The Opening Spike Classic is coming to the Kohl Center this fall, serving up the first matches of the season! While this exciting third-party showcase is not included in the 2025 season ticket package, fans won’t want to miss the chance to catch the action live.

Volleyball season ticket holders will still enjoy the benefit of 15 home matches in their package, consistent with past years.

Tickets for the Opening Spike Classic are on-sale now.

All single match tickets are subject to availability. There is a six (6) ticket limit per match. Per ticket fees will apply. The fastest and most convenient way to purchase home single match tickets will be online by visiting UWBadgers.com.

Single match tickets are valid for reserved and general admission seating in the UW Field House. General admission seating is first-come, first-serve within the general admission sections.

Tickets for UW-Madison students go on-sale this summer. Students should log into their online student account to purchase.

Click here for more information regarding tickets for UW-Madison students.