UW Volleyball

media release: The Wisconsin volleyball team announces it’s four-match spring schedule, featuring one home match against Northern Illinois on April 24.

The Badgers will do a mini tour of the state of Wisconsin this spring, playing three-of-four matches on the road. The Badgers will begin with Marquette at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee on March 23. The next two matches, UW will take on Minnesota (April 10) and Green Bay (April 18). The Minnesota match will take place at UW-Eau Claire at The Sonnentag, while the Badgers will travel to the Kress Events Center to face Green Bay. The final match of the spring season will occur on April 24 at the UW Field House and host Northern Illinois.

The 2026 spring roster features seven newcomers; Jaela Auguste, Isabelle Hoppe, Audrey Flanagan, Kymora Scott, Lynney Tarnow, Halle Thompson, and Eva Travis. Flanagan, Hoppe, Scott, Tarnow, and Thompson represent the class of 2026 who’s ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class of 2026 by Prepdig.

Newcomers also include All-American Jaela Auguste who joins the Badgers after two seasons spent at Florida and Eva Travis who was 2024 Big West Freshman of the Year at UC Santa Barbara, and 2025 All-Big West Second Team.

Returners include Grace Egan, Charlie Fuerbringer, Grace Lopez, Madison Quest, Kristen Simon Morgan Van Wie and Natalie Wardlow.

Ticket information will announced at a later date.