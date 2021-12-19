UW Volleyball Welcome Home Celebration

media release: For the first time in program history, the Wisconsin volleyball team is NCAA Champions! Celebrate with the Badgers and join us in welcoming home the national champions on Sunday, Dec. 19, in the UW Field House.

Gates to the UW Field House open Sunday at 4:30 p.m., with the event beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. A short program will follow the team’s arrival featuring the team and head coach Kelly Sheffield. Admission to this event is free. All fans should enter the UW Field House through Gates B or C.

For fans unable to join us in the UW Field House, the event will be live-streamed on the Wisconsin Badgers Facebook page.

2021 NCAA Championship gear will be available for purchase during the event inside the UW Field House. Additionally, Bucky’s Locker Room inside Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium will also be open for a wider selection of Badger gear.

The Wisconsin Athletics Field House / Kohl Center carry-in policy will be in effect for this event, with all bags larger than 8.5” x 11, including backpacks and large pursues - prohibited. All fans will be required to wear face masks inside the UW Field House.

Free parking will be available in Lots 16, 17 and 20. Guests parking in Lot 17 will need to pull a ticket upon entry and use the same ticket when exiting to receive free parking. Lots 18 and 19 will be available for free on a first-come basis for guests with state issued ADA hang tags needing accessible parking. Unauthorized vehicles will be subject to enforcement. Surrounding street and metered parking is available as noted posted on signage.