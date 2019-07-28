UW Wind Chamber Ensemble

press release: Classical music will come to the Memorial Union Terrace select Sundays at 5 p.m. with the return of the Summer Serenades series. This five-event program brings free, live entertainment to one of the most iconic destinations in Madison. The Summer Serenades series will include the following performances:

June 30, Violin and Piano Duo: Tim Yip & Wade Troyer; July 14, Isthmus Brass; July 28, Wind Chamber Ensemble; Aug. 11, Madison New Music Ensemble; Aug. 25, UW School of Music Opera Arias

“This experience is unique because of the casual environment, allowing audiences to experience classical music in a comfortable location,” said Adalia Hernandez Abrego, Summer Serenades student coordinator. “It’s exciting to share this genre with people from all across campus and the greater Madison community.”

This series is presented by the Wisconsin Union Theater with support from the Bill and Char Johnson Summer Classical Music Series Fund. Those interested in learning more about Summer Serenades may visit union.wisc.edu/summerserenades .