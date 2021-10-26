UW Wind Ensemble with Sarah Brailey

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

Free

Performing music by Katahj Copley, David Biedenbender, Henry Purcell, J. S. Bach, and Percy Grainger. With GRAMMY Award-winning soprano Sarah Brailey. Scott Teeple, Herb Payung, and Eric Sayre, conductors.

