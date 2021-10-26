UW Wind Ensemble with Sarah Brailey
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
media release: Free I No ticket required
Performing music by Katahj Copley, David Biedenbender, Henry Purcell, J. S. Bach, and Percy Grainger. With GRAMMY Award-winning soprano Sarah Brailey. Scott Teeple, Herb Payung, and Eric Sayre, conductors.
Info
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music