UW Women's Soccer

Scrimmage vs. Northern Illinois.

media release: All regular-season and exhibition women's soccer home games at the McClimon Memorial Soccer Complex will feature free admission.

Before attending home games at McClimon, please review the McClimon Complex Carry-In Policy. Cash will not be accepted at any concession stands. Patron may pay with Apple Pay/Google Pay, credit or debit card.

Unless a UW Transportation Services attendant is present, patrons parking are governed by the signage and/or meters within the lot. More information here.

For roster information, stats and more, please use the new Badgers App. Fans will enjoy an enhanced user experience and improved Wisconsin Badgers sports schedules, rosters, live stats and videos in the updated app. Thanks to a refined integration with UWBadgers.com, the latest information on your favorite UW sports teams is only a tap away. Learn more here.

For facility information regarding the McClimon Memorial Soccer & Track complex, please visit: http://www.UWBadgers.com/facilities/